Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Shares Up 9.5% – What’s Next?

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 694,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,340,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EBS

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

The stock has a market capitalization of $509.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 32,706.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.