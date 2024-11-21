EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $528.40 and last traded at $528.40, with a volume of 31653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $515.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EME. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $452.05 and a 200 day moving average of $400.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

