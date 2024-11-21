Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Ellington Credit Stock Performance

Shares of EARN stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $189.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.87. Ellington Credit has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $7.26.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 million. Ellington Credit had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 226.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ellington Credit will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Credit Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Credit

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.62%. Ellington Credit’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EARN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ellington Credit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Credit by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 282,600 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Credit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Ellington Credit during the third quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Credit by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 47,998 shares during the period. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Credit Company Profile

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Stories

