Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2024

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARNFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Ellington Credit Stock Performance

Shares of EARN stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $189.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.87. Ellington Credit has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $7.26.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 million. Ellington Credit had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 226.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ellington Credit will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Credit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.62%. Ellington Credit’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Credit

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EARN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ellington Credit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Credit by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 282,600 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Credit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Ellington Credit during the third quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Credit by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 47,998 shares during the period. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.