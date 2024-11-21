Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stake Reduced by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lessened its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 51,967.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 657,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,956,000 after buying an additional 656,344 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 85,533.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 532,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,972,000 after acquiring an additional 532,016 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,698,000 after purchasing an additional 523,910 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter worth approximately $173,753,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 15.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,301,000 after purchasing an additional 275,708 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 46.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $397.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.02 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELV. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus lowered Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $620.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.20.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

