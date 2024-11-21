Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer Acquires C$19,509.00 in Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Colman purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.87 per share, with a total value of C$19,509.00.

Element Fleet Management Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$29.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 12-month low of C$20.69 and a 12-month high of C$30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$28.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.39.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFN

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.