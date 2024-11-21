Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer Acquires C$19,509.00 in Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Colman purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.87 per share, with a total value of C$19,509.00.
Element Fleet Management Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$29.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 12-month low of C$20.69 and a 12-month high of C$30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$28.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.39.
Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Element Fleet Management Company Profile
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
