Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Trading Up 1.7% – Here’s Why

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 29,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 60,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

