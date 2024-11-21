Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.46-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $367-369 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.04 million. Elastic also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.68-1.72 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W lowered Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush upgraded Elastic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

Get Elastic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ESTC

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $5.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.13. 4,741,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,065. Elastic has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 171.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average is $97.05.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul R. Auvil III acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.25 per share, with a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,054.75. This trade represents a 761.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $187,286.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,543,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,159,097.50. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.