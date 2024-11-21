Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Trading 7.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.40 and last traded at C$17.15. 99,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 152,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DND shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.08.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.09.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$119.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.30 million. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 38.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.1121051 earnings per share for the current year.

Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.73%.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

Further Reading

