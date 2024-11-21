Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Trading 5.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $187.18 and last traded at $186.12. 139,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 298,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DY

Dycom Industries Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.80.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,315,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after buying an additional 42,641 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.