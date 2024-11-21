DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ) Shares Acquired by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 715,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,338 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 7.98% of DT Cloud Acquisition worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $975,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,785,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,095,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $459,000.

Get DT Cloud Acquisition alerts:

DT Cloud Acquisition Stock Performance

DYCQ opened at $10.38 on Thursday. DT Cloud Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.

DT Cloud Acquisition Company Profile

DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DT Cloud Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Cloud Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.