DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Shares Up 1.7% – Here’s Why

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.82 and last traded at $105.35. Approximately 81,078 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 46,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DSV A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
View Our Latest Report on DSDVY
DSV A/S Stock Up 1.4 %
DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. DSV A/S had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that DSV A/S will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About DSV A/S
DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DSV A/S
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.