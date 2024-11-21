DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Shares Up 1.7% – Here’s Why

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.82 and last traded at $105.35. Approximately 81,078 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 46,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DSV A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

DSV A/S Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.96 and a 200-day moving average of $91.93.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. DSV A/S had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that DSV A/S will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

