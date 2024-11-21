Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.51 and last traded at $26.51, with a volume of 609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

Dongfeng Motor Group Trading Up 38.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65.

Dongfeng Motor Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of commercial and passenger vehicles, engines, and other auto parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.

