Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Shares Down 7% – Time to Sell?

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.33. 392,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 239,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Discovery Silver Trading Down 7.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.33. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$467.15 million and a P/E ratio of -11.57.

Get Discovery Silver alerts:

Insider Activity at Discovery Silver

In other Discovery Silver news, Senior Officer Forbes Gemmell sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total value of C$97,850.00.

Discovery Silver Company Profile

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.