Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,745,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,871 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $608,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416,364 shares during the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,997,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 326.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,517,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,900,000 after buying an additional 3,458,045 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,782,000 after buying an additional 2,612,418 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,055,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $35.45 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

