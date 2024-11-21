Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 99,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 29,331 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 786,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,790,000 after purchasing an additional 69,611 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

