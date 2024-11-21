Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,591,168 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677,652 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for 1.0% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of Devon Energy worth $453,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.11.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.