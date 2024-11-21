Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $60.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HXL. UBS Group increased their target price on Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Shares of HXL traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.10. The company had a trading volume of 100,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,133. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $77.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter valued at $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 53.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Hexcel by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

