Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.88% from the stock’s current price.

LYV has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

Shares of LYV opened at $136.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 145.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $136.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $9,637,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,702,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,956,212.50. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 29,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,857,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 566,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,255,395. This represents a 4.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,799 shares of company stock worth $16,449,718 over the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,940,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,173 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.6% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,543,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,171,000 after buying an additional 1,093,000 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,094,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,762,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,694,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,663,000 after acquiring an additional 855,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

