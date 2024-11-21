Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DAL opened at $63.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,305,148.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,608.72. This represents a 52.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $3,830,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,775,004.27. This trade represents a 13.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,240 shares of company stock worth $8,044,893. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 178,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 318,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 22,799 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.