Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Stock Price Down 6.8% – Here’s What Happened

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 398,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 434,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.
Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.
