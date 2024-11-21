Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Stock Price Down 6.8% – Here’s What Happened

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 398,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 434,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Get Defiance Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Defiance Silver

Defiance Silver Price Performance

About Defiance Silver

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$57.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 2.41.

(Get Free Report)

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.