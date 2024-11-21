Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 420.0% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $405.11 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $420.47. The company has a market cap of $110.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $404.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.83.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

