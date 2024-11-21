DE Burlo Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,586.40. This trade represents a 32.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III sold 409,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $101,023,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,776,418 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,313,132.56. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 662,228 shares of company stock valued at $163,358,368 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.87.

Ecolab Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $241.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.95 and a 1-year high of $262.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 13.05%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

