DE Burlo Group Inc. Invests $17.77 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,000. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 2.2% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE GS opened at $581.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $182.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $334.55 and a one year high of $607.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $524.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total value of $1,768,072.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,795.39. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,390 shares of company stock worth $6,656,119 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.