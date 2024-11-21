DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in General Mills by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,314.96. The trade was a 6.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 1,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,007.58. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,555 shares of company stock worth $4,721,336 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

