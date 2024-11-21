Darwin Wealth Management LLC Takes $58,000 Position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FID. Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 41.9% during the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 139,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 41,214 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $636,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 36,393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

NASDAQ:FID opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $79.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1161 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

