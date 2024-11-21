Darwin Wealth Management LLC Takes $173,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

MDY opened at $591.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $463.09 and a 12 month high of $609.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $575.20 and a 200 day moving average of $555.42.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

