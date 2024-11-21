Darwin Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 319.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,922,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,167 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,953.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,285,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,349 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,837 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,148,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,346,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,424,000 after purchasing an additional 591,701 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DGRO opened at $63.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average is $60.24. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.84 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.