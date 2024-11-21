Darwin Wealth Management LLC Invests $70,000 in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $573,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 64.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 33,638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $18.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

