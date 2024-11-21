Darwin Wealth Management LLC Invests $48,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,071,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035,566 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Intel by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $391,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851,098 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,592,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,681.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,431,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $137,251,000 after buying an additional 4,272,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,002,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Get Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.