Darwin Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,999 FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

RDVI opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.