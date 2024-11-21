Darwin Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,652 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 476.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 31.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 551.2% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 57,696 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 440,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 2.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Insider Activity

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

