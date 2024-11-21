Cytokinetics’ (CYTK) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $120.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $49.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.78. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $232,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,207.75. The trade was a 15.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $252,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,091,400.80. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,078 shares of company stock worth $3,514,119 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 65.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 642.3% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.