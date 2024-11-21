Cypress Capital Group Buys 597 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for about 1.0% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,189,035,000 after acquiring an additional 402,925 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,722 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,699,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,240,000 after buying an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,643,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,253,000 after buying an additional 111,261 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Phillips 66 by 96.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,863,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,743,000 after buying an additional 1,408,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $131.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.03 and its 200 day moving average is $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $114.94 and a 1 year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

