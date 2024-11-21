Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 324792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Cybin Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.50.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

