CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $32,000. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 67.51%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

