Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Curtiss-Wright has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years. Curtiss-Wright has a payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $11.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $361.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $209.01 and a fifty-two week high of $393.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,997.65. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.40.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

