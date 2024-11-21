Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 11,300 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $289,732.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 514,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,192,344.08. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $13,655.00.
- On Monday, November 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 16,268 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $447,695.36.
- On Monday, November 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,700 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $196,889.00.
- On Monday, October 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $435,960.00.
- On Monday, October 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $35,126.00.
- On Monday, October 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $457,066.00.
- On Friday, October 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,180 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $241,158.60.
- On Wednesday, October 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,288 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $139,021.52.
- On Monday, October 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 499 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $13,108.73.
- On Monday, September 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $471,771.00.
Legacy Housing Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ LEGH traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 69,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,582. The company has a market capitalization of $611.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.09. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $29.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31.
Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LEGH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
