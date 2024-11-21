Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 11,300 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $289,732.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 514,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,192,344.08. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $13,655.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 16,268 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $447,695.36.

On Monday, November 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,700 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $196,889.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $435,960.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $35,126.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $457,066.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,180 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $241,158.60.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,288 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $139,021.52.

On Monday, October 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 499 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $13,108.73.

On Monday, September 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $471,771.00.

Legacy Housing Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ LEGH traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 69,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,582. The company has a market capitalization of $611.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.09. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $29.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 3.3% during the third quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Legacy Housing by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the third quarter valued at about $3,211,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEGH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Further Reading

