Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Lowered by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cummins by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,001,000 after purchasing an additional 604,735 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 31,489.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,531,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,794,000 after buying an additional 2,523,854 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,696,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,977 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cummins by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,691,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,042,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 23.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.49, for a total transaction of $784,065.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,540,879.47. This represents a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,033,945. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $294.00 to $408.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Vertical Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.67.

Shares of CMI opened at $360.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.94 and its 200-day moving average is $303.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.02 and a fifty-two week high of $370.21.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 48.08%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

