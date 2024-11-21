Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Jerrell Shelton Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $339,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,424.66. The trade was a 6.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cryoport Trading Down 5.3 %

CYRX opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.70. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $20.10.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 49.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 272.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 59,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 38,520 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 58.7% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 214,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 79,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cryoport by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 27,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 139,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cryoport from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Cryoport from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYRX

About Cryoport

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.