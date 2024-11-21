Critical Review: Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) & Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM)

Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM – Get Free Report) and Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fifth Street Asset Management and Abacus Life”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Abacus Life $79.59 million 8.31 $9.52 million ($0.18) -49.22

Abacus Life has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Fifth Street Asset Management has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abacus Life has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fifth Street Asset Management and Abacus Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A Abacus Life -11.65% 12.88% 6.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fifth Street Asset Management and Abacus Life, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 0.00 Abacus Life 0 0 5 1 3.17

Abacus Life has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.66%. Given Abacus Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Abacus Life is more favorable than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Summary

Abacus Life beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fifth Street Asset Management

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

