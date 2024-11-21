Creekside Partners Sells 741 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Creekside Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.2% of Creekside Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Creekside Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,722 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 354.2% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,068,000 after acquiring an additional 526,226 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $77,968,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,196,000 after buying an additional 346,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after buying an additional 322,291 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $249.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.99 and a fifty-two week high of $257.26.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

