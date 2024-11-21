Creekside Partners Buys Shares of 3,941 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Creekside Partners bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDTFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $498,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 31.3% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.7% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envoi LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $26,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $84.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Daiwa America raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

