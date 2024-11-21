CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $216.88 and last traded at $216.88, with a volume of 765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.62.

Several research firms recently commented on CRAI. Barrington Research boosted their price target on CRA International from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. CRA International had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $167.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $1,436,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,060,433.60. This represents a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CRA International during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CRA International during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CRA International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CRA International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

