Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Holdings Raised by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,205,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,309 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.45% of Cousins Properties worth $65,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,690.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 28,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 27,153 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 31.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 22.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 368.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 781,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,052,000 after purchasing an additional 615,118 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $352,440.77. The trade was a 32.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.60). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $209.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.88%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

