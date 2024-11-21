Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 2,770 Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,647,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned about 2.83% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASG. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

