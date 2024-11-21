Cornerstone Advisors LLC Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.7% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital cut their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

