Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $7.51 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.56. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $68.72 and a one year high of $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,315.17. This represents a 13.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

