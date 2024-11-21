Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $20,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CME Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.47.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $228.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.70 and a 12-month high of $230.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.81.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 57.34% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $89,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,935.64. This trade represents a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.96, for a total transaction of $226,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,279.44. This represents a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,621 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,063. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

