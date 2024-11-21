Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $15.82 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,812 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of EMCOR Group worth $15,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EME. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EME opened at $515.82 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.31 and a twelve month high of $525.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

