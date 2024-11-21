Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $26,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 79.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Aflac by 6.4% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 98,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,535,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 576.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Aflac by 161.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 311,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 191,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $110.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $75.07 and a 12 month high of $115.50.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

